06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/03/2018 - 16:55 BST

Yes, Mohamed Salah One of World’s Best – Egypt Boss On Liverpool Hitman

 




Egypt coach Hector Cuper has no doubt that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is currently amongst the world's best players.

Salah opened the scoring for Cuper's side in their 2-1 international friendly defeat to Portugal on Friday evening, further enhancing a reputation which has grown hugely this season.




The 25-year-old has scored 28 goals in just 30 appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League this season, after joining the Reds last summer from Roma.

Salah is increasingly being lauded as one of the world's best and Cuper is on the same page when it comes to assessing the Egyptian.
 


"I think Salah is one of the best players [in] the world right now", Cuper told reporters after the friendly game.

"I don't know if he can be the best player [in] the world but what he's doing now is really important", he added.

Cuper will be hoping Salah can take his Liverpool form into this summer's World Cup in Russia, as Egypt look to make an impact.

Egypt have been drawn in Group A in the tournament, alongside hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Salah meanwhile has been linked with Real Madrid on the back of his heroics with Liverpool this season.
 