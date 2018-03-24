Yes, Mohamed Salah One of World’s Best – Egypt Boss On Liverpool Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Egypt coach Hector Cuper has no doubt that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is currently amongst the world's best players.



Salah opened the scoring for Cuper's side in their 2-1 international friendly defeat to Portugal on Friday evening, further enhancing a reputation which has grown hugely this season.











The 25-year-old has scored 28 goals in just 30 appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League this season, after joining the Reds last summer from Roma.



Salah is increasingly being lauded as one of the world's best and Cuper is on the same page when it comes to assessing the Egyptian.





" I think Salah is one of the best players [in] the world right now", Cuper told reporters after the friendly game.