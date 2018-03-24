You’ve Got Nowhere To Hide – Former Leeds United Star Warns Whites Over Remaining Games

David Prutton believes Leeds United's run of games before the end of the season will leave few places for the players to hide and has urged the Whites to play for pride.
Rock bottom of the Championship form table from Boxing Day onwards, Leeds' have dropped down the table to 14th spot and are now closer to the bottom three in terms of points than the top two, which Whites fans were dreaming of finishing in earlier this term.
With little to play for, Leeds' season could drift towards its conclusion in a flurry of further bad results.
But Prutton believes that the Leeds players will not play too many dead rubbers before the end of the season with many of their opponents still playing to win promotion or stay in the division.
As such he does not think there will be anywhere for the players to hide.
Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column: "The games remaining are essentially tough. In amongst them, only the last two – Norwich away and Queens Park Rangers at home – look like genuine dead rubbers.
"Leeds are still to go to Fulham, Preston and Aston Villa and Bolton are scrapping like hell.
"In many ways I think that’s a good thing: a spell of matches which, despite the fact that Leeds will fall short of the top six, leaves nowhere to hide.
"Finishing mid-table is frustrating but sometimes it happens. Sometimes a strategy just doesn’t work.
"But being the team who other sides look at as a nice opportunity for easy points is completely different and that, to me, is where this squad are now."
And the former Whites midfielder urged the club's players to make sure they defend the badge.
"I can say this as someone who was never blessed with the greatest of footballing ability: quality is expensive. Pride costs nothing."
Leeds next play host to Bolton Wanderers after the international break on Good Friday.