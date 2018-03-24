You’ve Got Nowhere To Hide – Former Leeds United Star Warns Whites Over Remaining Games

Follow @insidefutbol





David Prutton believes Leeds United's run of games before the end of the season will leave few places for the players to hide and has urged the Whites to play for pride.



Rock bottom of the Championship form table from Boxing Day onwards, Leeds' have dropped down the table to 14th spot and are now closer to the bottom three in terms of points than the top two, which Whites fans were dreaming of finishing in earlier this term.











With little to play for, Leeds' season could drift towards its conclusion in a flurry of further bad results.



But Prutton believes that the Leeds players will not play too many dead rubbers before the end of the season with many of their opponents still playing to win promotion or stay in the division.





As such he does not think there will be anywhere for the players to hide .