Chelsea Receive Injury Boost For Tottenham Hotspur Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





Thibaut Courtois is not expected to miss Chelsea's meeting with Tottenham Hotspur after the international break despite being absent for Belgium.



The goalkeeper is suffering from a hamstring injury and Belgium have opted to send him back to Chelsea for treatment.











However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Courtois only has a minor hamstring injury, but the Red Devils did not want to take any risks by playing him against Saudi Arabia.



Due to the nature of the injury, Courtois is expected to be fit to feature in Chelsea's crucial Premier League meeting with Tottenham on 1st April.





Chelsea are chasing a top four spot in the Premier League and sit in fifth place, five points and a place behind Tottenham.