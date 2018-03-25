Claim From Germany: Thomas Tuchel Not Set To Take Arsenal Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Thomas Tuchel is not set to take over as Arsenal manager in the summer, it has been claimed.



It was suggested on Sunday that Tuchel has agreed to succeed Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium in the summer after turning down the chance to take over at Bayern Munich.











It was further claimed that Arsenal's recruitment head Sven Mislintat has agreed to bury the hatchet with Tuchel, with the pair not having seen eye to eye at Borussia Dortmund.



But it is now not clear whether Tuchel will be heading to Arsenal.





According to German outlet SportBuzzer, Tuchel is not set to take over at Arsenal.