XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/03/2018 - 14:20 BST

Claim From Germany: Thomas Tuchel Not Set To Take Arsenal Job

 




Thomas Tuchel is not set to take over as Arsenal manager in the summer, it has been claimed.

It was suggested on Sunday that Tuchel has agreed to succeed Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium in the summer after turning down the chance to take over at Bayern Munich.




It was further claimed that Arsenal's recruitment head Sven Mislintat has agreed to bury the hatchet with Tuchel, with the pair not having seen eye to eye at Borussia Dortmund.

But it is now not clear whether Tuchel will be heading to Arsenal.
 


According to German outlet SportBuzzer, Tuchel is not set to take over at Arsenal.

It is unclear what Tuchel's next move might be, with the former Dortmund boss having been linked with a number of clubs.

Also mooted as an option for Tuchel are French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are expected to be looking for a new coach in the summer after again failing to make headway in the Champions League this season.
 