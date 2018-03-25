I Know Thomas Tuchel In Touch With Arsenal – Germany Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Germany legend Lothar Matthaus says he knows that former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is in contact with Arsenal.



It has been claimed that Tuchel has rejected an offer from Bayern Munich to take over from Jupp Heynckes at the end of the season as he intends to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.











Arsenal are claimed to have lined Tuchel up for the job and the Gunners head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has insisted there will be no issue with him working with his countryman after the pair shared a frosty relationship at Dortmund.



And Matthaus, who commented just before the story of Tuchel turning down Bayern Munich emerged, says the ex-Dortmund boss is in touch with Arsenal.





The Germany legend was quoted as saying by Bild: "I think Thomas Tuchel could be the favourite [for the Bayern Munich job] .