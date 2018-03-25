I Know Thomas Tuchel In Touch With Arsenal – Germany Legend

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus says he knows that former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is in contact with Arsenal.
It has been claimed that Tuchel has rejected an offer from Bayern Munich to take over from Jupp Heynckes at the end of the season as he intends to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.
Arsenal are claimed to have lined Tuchel up for the job and the Gunners head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has insisted there will be no issue with him working with his countryman after the pair shared a frosty relationship at Dortmund.
And Matthaus, who commented just before the story of Tuchel turning down Bayern Munich emerged, says the ex-Dortmund boss is in touch with Arsenal.
The Germany legend was quoted as saying by Bild: "I think Thomas Tuchel could be the favourite [for the Bayern Munich job].
"But I also know that he's in contact with Arsenal", Matthaus added.
Tuchel, 44, started his coaching career at Bavarian club Augsburg, where he managed the team's second string.
The German bossed Mainz from 2009 until 2014, while his stint at Dortmund ran from 2015 until 2017.
Tuchel could take over an Arsenal side staring at their second successive season outside the Champions League, with the Gunners now needing to win the Europa League to book a ticket into the competition for next term.