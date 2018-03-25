Leeds United Target Not Willing To Be Drawn On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom is not prepared to be drawn on his future despite having been recently linked with Leeds United.



New Leeds head coach Paul Heckingbottom managed Yiadom at Oakwell and is claimed to want to reunite with the player at Elland Road this coming summer.











Yiadom's Barnsley contract is due to come to an end in the summer, making him a prime target for a number of clubs.



But the 26-year-old does not want to be drawn on his future and insists his full focus is on making sure he helps Barnsley to avoid relegation from the Championship.





" All that matters is keeping this football team up", Yiadom was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.