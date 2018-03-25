Tottenham Hotspur Star Not Being Distracted By Contract Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son is refusing to think about the possibility of a new contract at the north London club and is focusing on the short term.



Son has been in superb form for Mauricio Pochettino's men this season and is currently taking on a bigger burden due to an injury suffered by striking talisman Harry Kane.











His contract with Tottenham expires in 2020 and thoughts have turned to the club handing him a fresh deal.



Instead Son is focusing on helping Tottenham to achieve their goals this season, working on a day by day basis.





Asked about a new contract at Tottenham, Son told Sky Sports News HQ: " We are playing good, we work hard, this is the most important thing .