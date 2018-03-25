XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/03/2018 - 14:02 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Star Not Being Distracted By Contract Talk

 




Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son is refusing to think about the possibility of a new contract at the north London club and is focusing on the short term.

Son has been in superb form for Mauricio Pochettino's men this season and is currently taking on a bigger burden due to an injury suffered by striking talisman Harry Kane.




His contract with Tottenham expires in 2020 and thoughts have turned to the club handing him a fresh deal.

Instead Son is focusing on helping Tottenham to achieve their goals this season, working on a day by day basis.
 


Asked about a new contract at Tottenham, Son told Sky Sports News HQ: "We are playing good, we work hard, this is the most important thing.

"I've played nearly three years at Tottenham, I've proved a lot of things and I'm just looking forward to [going] day by day."

Son has hit 18 goals in all competitions for Tottenham this season and could well be played in a central attacking role after the international break when Spurs lock horns with top four rivals Chelsea on 1st April.

The South Korea international, 25, joined Tottenham in 2015 from German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.
 