Arsenal Join Transfer Chase For Tottenham Midfield Target

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are also considering a summer swoop for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder target Amadou Diawara.



The defensive midfielder, who joined Napoli from Bologna in 2016, has emerged as one of the top young midfield talents in Serie A over the last two seasons.











His performances, despite his limited opportunities, have been closely monitored by scouts from across Europe and he features on the shortlist of a number of top clubs ahead of the summer window.



Tottenham have reportedly been in contact with the midfielder’s representatives for a while and are very much interested in taking him to the Premier League in the summer.





However, the north London club are set to face stiff competition from local rivals Arsenal for his signature at the end of the season.

According to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, the Gunners are considering making a move for the player and even French giants PSG are interested in snaring him away from Napoli.



Napoli’s performance in Serie A this season has put a number of their players on the radar of top clubs across Europe and Diawara is one of the most sought after young midfielders in Italy at the moment.



The Serie A giants are still undecided about selling a player, who is yet to cement his place in the starting eleven of Maurizio Sarri’s side.

