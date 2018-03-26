Arsenal Lock Down Midfielder On New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Premier League giants Arsenal have confirmed that midfielder Mohamed Elneny has signed a new long-term contract with the club.



Since joining from Swiss side Basel in 2016, the 25-year-old has managed a total of 66 appearances for the north London club, scoring two goals and has just as importantly set up five more for his team-mates.











The midfielder's appearances for this season come to 26 with as many as ten of them coming in the Europa League, where he has been an influential figure for Arsene Wenger's side.



"We're pleased to announce that Mo Elneny has signed a new long-term contract with the club", a statement on the club's official website revealed.





"We would like to congratulate Mo on his new contract and look forward to his continued contribution in the coming seasons."

Elneny started his club career as a youngster at Egyptian club Al Ahly in 1997 before moving to El-Mokawloon in 2008, for whom he made his senior debut two years later.



He has also represented his country Egypt at international level, helping the side qualify for the World Cup in Russia, their first appearance in the competition since 1990.

