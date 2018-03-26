Arsenal Managerial Target Closing In On Paris Saint-Germain Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal managerial target Thomas Tuchel is edging closer towards succeeding Unai Emery as the next Paris Saint-Germain coach.



The German has been out of work since leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season and was heavily tipped to be the next Bayern Munich coach over the last year.











However, it emerged earlier this week that Tuchel rejected an offer to become the Bayern Munich coach in the summer and is looking to fill a managerial post outside Germany.



He was immediately linked with the Arsenal job and there were suggestions that he was in talks with the Gunners to take over from Arsene Wenger at the end of the season.





However, it seems Tuchel is France bound and according to German magazine SportBild, he is close to becoming the next PSG coach in the summer.

Tuchel has already met the PSG hierarchy and spoke fluent French during talks with the club bosses in the French capital.



It has been claimed that the German is now firmly in line to become the next PSG boss and has been searching for an assistant coach, who he will take with him to the Parc des Princes.



Tuchel had a fall out with current Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat at Dortmund and it seems the two will not be reuniting any time soon as the former BVB boss is closing in on a move to France.

