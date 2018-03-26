Bayern Munich Were Dreaming of Jurgen Klopp – Former Bundesliga Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Bundesliga hitman Jan Aage Fjortoft believes Bayern Munich’s dream was to lure Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to the Allianz Arena.



The former Borussia Dortmund coach was linked with taking charge of Bayern Munich after the Bavarians sacked Carlo Ancelotti in late September.











But Klopp stayed put at Anfield as the German giants appointed Jupp Heynckes as their coach until the end of the season.



Bayern Munich are reportedly trying to convince Heynckes to remain in charge for another season after failing to rope in Thomas Tuchel, who is claimed to be in line to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal next season.





And Fjortoft, who feels Bayern Munich had a dream to get Klopp, thinks the Bundesliga champions could be stuck with a fourth choice coach next season due to their failed attempts to bring in the likes of Tuchel and the Liverpool boss.

“Bayern spending so much time trying to convince Heynckes to stay another season”, he tweeted.



“Had a dream to get Klopp.



“Then let Tuchel wait too long.



“So the next Bayern coach will be fourth choice.”



Klopp could still visit the Allianz Arena this season with both Liverpool and Bayern Munich still involved in the Champions League.

