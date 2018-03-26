XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/03/2018 - 12:52 BST

Bayern Munich Were Dreaming of Jurgen Klopp – Former Bundesliga Star

 




Ex-Bundesliga hitman Jan Aage Fjortoft believes Bayern Munich’s dream was to lure Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to the Allianz Arena.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach was linked with taking charge of Bayern Munich after the Bavarians sacked Carlo Ancelotti in late September.




But Klopp stayed put at Anfield as the German giants appointed Jupp Heynckes as their coach until the end of the season.

Bayern Munich are reportedly trying to convince Heynckes to remain in charge for another season after failing to rope in Thomas Tuchel, who is claimed to be in line to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal next season.
 


And Fjortoft, who feels Bayern Munich had a dream to get Klopp, thinks the Bundesliga champions could be stuck with a fourth choice coach next season due to their failed attempts to bring in the likes of Tuchel and the Liverpool boss.

“Bayern spending so much time trying to convince Heynckes to stay another season”, he tweeted.

“Had a dream to get Klopp.

“Then let Tuchel wait too long.

“So the next Bayern coach will be fourth choice.”

Klopp could still visit the Allianz Arena this season with both Liverpool and Bayern Munich still involved in the Champions League.
 