Brendan Rodgers Already Amongst Best Ever Celtic Managers Says Bhoys Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Roy Aitken believes Brendan Rodgers has already etched his name as one of the Hoops’ best ever managers with what he has achieved with the club so far.



Rodgers, who took charge of Celtic in the summer of 2016, were domestically unbeaten last season as they went on to win the treble.











Celtic have been in fine form in the present campaign as well, with the Bhoys having already won the Scottish League Cup and presently being 10 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a game in hand.



The Scottish champions, who even tasted European football after Christmas this season as they qualified for the Round of 32 of the Europa League by virtue of finishing third in their Champions League group, have also managed to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, where they will face Rangers in April.





And Aitken is of the opinion that bringing in Rodgers was a master-stroke from Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell as he went on to add that the success the Northern Irishman has achieved with the Hoops so far already ranks him amongst the club's best managers.

“Brendan was a keen supporter [of Celtic], he has mentioned that many times”, he said on Celtic TV.



“He knows what the club is all about and he has managed several clubs in England.



“For me, the choice to bring in Brendan was a master-stroke from Peter Lawwell and the board because he brought that passion to the club and that understanding of what the fans want.



“And he has brought success and he has got a team that the fans enjoy watching every week.



“So all those things put together, he is up there with the best as far as what he has achieved with the club so far.”



Rodgers will be the first manager in Celtic’s history to guide the club to two consecutive trebles if the Bhoys win the league and the Scottish Cup this season.

