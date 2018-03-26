Celtic Star Picks Brazil Legend As Footballing Inspiration

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic full-back Cristian Gamboa has revealed that former Barcelona star Ronaldinho was his footballing idol while growing up.



The Brazilian, who decided to hang up his boots earlier in the year, arguably enjoyed the most successful years of his playing career during his time at the Camp Nou between 2003 and 2008.











Ronaldinho helped Barcelona to two league titles and a Champions League, while on the individual front he won the Ballon d'Or in 2005.



And Gamboa explained that as he used to watch La Liga more than the Premier League when he was younger, he managed to witness the best of Ronaldinho, who went on to become his footballing idol.





“My footballing idol was Ronaldinho”, he told Celtic TV, when asked to name his footballing idol.

“When I was a kid, he was playing for Barcelona and doing really well.



“Back home we watched a lot of La Liga, we don’t see [the] Premier League so much.



“And Ronaldinho at that time was the best.”



Ronaldinho, who also played for Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan amongst other clubs, was successful on the international stage as well as he helped Brazil to win a World Cup, a Copa America and a FIFA Confederations Cup.

