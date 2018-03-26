XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/03/2018 - 12:24 BST

Clubs Monitoring Leeds United Loan Star Ahead of Summer Window

 




A number of Premier League and Championship clubs are keeping a close watch on Leeds United striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga ahead of the summer window.

The striker joined Leeds on loan from Hamburg last summer and despite a few initial hiccups, has established himself as the number one striker in the Whites squad.




Hamburg are keen to get his wages off the books in the summer and it has been claimed that he is not likely to return to Bundesliga club at the end of the season.

Leeds are yet to take any decision on whether they are prepared to sign him on a permanent contract, but according to German daily Bild, Lasogga will not be short of suitors in England.
 


It has been claimed that a number of clubs in the Premier League and Championship have been monitoring the German closely over the season.  

And Lasogga is also keen to continue playing in England and would be more than interested in listening to an offer from a Premier League club in the summer transfer window.

He has netted ten goals in 26 Championship appearances this term and it could be whether he stays at Leeds or not, Lasogga will be playing his football in England next season.
 