06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/03/2018 - 13:41 BST

Further Ligue 1 Interest In Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini

 




Monaco have touched base with the representatives of Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini over a possible summer move for the Belgian.

Fellaini is out of contract at the end of the season and despite Jose Mourinho wanting him to continue at Old Trafford, the Belgian is expected to leave on a free transfer.




His future has been subject to much conjecture over the last few months, with a spate of clubs believed to be interested in picking him up for free in the summer.

Turkish heavyweights Besiktas have been heavily courting the player since January and there are also suggestions that Paris Saint-Germain have been in touch with the player too over a potential move.
 


However, there is fresh Ligue 1 interest in Fellaini as according to Belgian daily La Derniere Heure, Monaco are considering signing the midfielder on a free transfer in the summer.  

The Principality club have been in touch with the player and his representatives to kick off negotiations over a possible move for Fellaini to the Stade Louis II ahead of next season.

The Belgian is only expected to decide on his next destination after the World Cup campaign with his national team.

The midfielder is now almost certain to leave Manchester United, but a decision on his next club is expected to attract more speculation as the transfer window draws closer.
 