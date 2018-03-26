XRegister
06 October 2016

26/03/2018 - 21:23 BST

He’s An Arsenal Man – Arsene Wenger Pushing For Gunners Star To Pen Fresh Deal

 




Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed that his club have made a contract offer to midfielder Jack Wilshere and has done his best to convince the England international to continue at the Emirates Stadium.

The 26-year-old has a contract with the club that runs until June this year, with the player yet to put pen-to-paper to a new deal and attracting attention from a number of clubs.




On a day when the Gunners tied down another midfielder, Mohamed Elneny, to a new contract, the veteran Arsenal manager assured the fans that efforts are already being made to tie Wilshere down with the club.

The manager however also conceded the fact that the England international is at such a critical juncture of his career where he will get a lot of offers.
 


But Wenger does believe that Wilshere is at heart an Arsenal man and the Frenchman has pushed for the midfielder to stay.  

“I can only reassure them [the fans] that I want him to stay and that we make him a proposal,” Wenger told beIN Sports.

“After that, you have to accept as well that Jack is at an age where he will get offers from somewhere else.

"Personally, I think I have put my weight in for him to stay and pushed him to stay.

"I think he’s an Arsenal man.”
 