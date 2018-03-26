Leeds United Must Do This With Squad For Next Season, Whites Legend Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has stressed the need for the Whites to shrink their squad size in the summer, with the focus needing to be on a core group of high quality players.



In spite of a bright start to the season under now former head coach Thomas Christiansen, the Peacocks have faded and are currently 12 points adrift of playoff spot contenders Middlesbrough.











Gray, who managed the Whites between 1982 and 1985 and then again as a caretaker in 2003, insists that the current squad list for the Whites is too long.



New head coach Paul Heckingbottom spent around £7m in January on three signings, Laurens De Bock, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts, and took the squad strength close to 30, with a number of players out on loan.





The 70-year-old feels that there are players in the squad that are not going to make an impact next season and so those who will not make the cut must be moved on.

“There are too many here who aren’t going to make an impact here and now", Gray was quoted as saying by Yorkshire Evening Post.



“The squad needs to be smaller and the average player needs to be better.



"The club went for quantity and without being disrespectful, there are too many who haven’t shown enough quality.



"The results and the performances don’t lie.



"They suggest there’s some major work needed.”

