Leeds United Star Can’t Pick Between Two Best Achievements

Leeds United's January signing Adam Forshaw has revealed that he is undecided when it comes to choosing his greatest football achievement.



The midfielder, who joined the Whites from Middlesbrough during the winter transfer window, has thus far made nine Championship appearances for his new employers, setting up one goal.











Forshaw counts Everton, Brentford and Wigan Athletic amongst his former employers, with the 26-year-old winning the League One Player of the Year award for the 2013/14 campaign during his time at Griffin Park.



And the former Boro man explained that besides winning that prestigious award, playing in the Premier League is also his greatest football achievement; Forshaw made one appearance in the top tier for Everton in 2011 before turning out 34 times in the Premier League for Middlesbrough last season as they faced relegation.





“I’ve got two”, Forshaw said on LUTV, when asked about his greatest football achievement.

“[Winning the] League One Player of the Year and playing in the Premier League.



“It’s one or the other.”



Forshaw, whose present contract with Leeds runs until 2022, is a product of Everton’s youth system.

