06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/03/2018 - 22:09 BST

Napoli are interested in signing Espanyol full-back Aaron Caricol, who has also been linked with a move to England with Manchester United.

The 20-year-old left-back has been catching the eye of many scouts across Europe with his performances in La Liga and has been tipped for bigger things in the future.




Manchester United have been reportedly scouting him with a view to a future move and he is believed to be on their shortlist of targets ahead of the summer window.

Caricol has also been attracting interest from Italy and Napoli briefly entertained the idea of signing the Spaniard in the winter window before deciding against it.
 


Napoli are keen to sign a full-back in the summer and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the club have rekindled their interest in the Espanyol defender ahead of the end of the season.  

Caricol has a contract until 2022 with Espanyol, but his terms also include a €30m release clause, which has made him a hot property ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Serie A giants are keen to get a deal over the line for Caricol, but it remains to be seen whether Manchester United consider making any concrete moves for him in the coming months.
 