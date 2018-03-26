Nobody Likes It – West Ham Star Reflects On Hammers’ Predicament

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham youngster Declan Rice insists that nobody likes to be in the situation the Hammers are in at the moment, but their immediate task will be to go out and win against Southampton.



The Hammers are placed 17th in the league table, just above the relegation zone and enjoy a two-point lead over their weekend opponents, who have 28 points.











The match at the London Stadium will therefore be an important one for both teams as they fight to retain their Premier League status at the end of the season.



Rice, who has featured in 18 league matches for the Hammers thus far, insists that the situation they find themselves in is not pleasant.





However, the need of the hour, the defender insists, will be to focus on Saints and go out to manage all three points.

“It's tough and nobody likes being in the situation we're in", Rice told his club's official website.



"We're out of the bottom three at the moment and we have a massive game coming against Southampton, they're on 28 and we're on 30 points.



"We have to go and win the match.”



Rice made his international debut for the Republic of Ireland in Friday's friendly against Turkey, impressing everyone with his performance in spite of the 1-0 loss.

