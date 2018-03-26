XRegister
26/03/2018 - 21:50 BST

Paris Saint-Germain Could Be Interesting For Antonio Conte Believes Italian Agent

 




Italian agent Fabrizio Ferrari believes Paris Saint-Germain could pose an interesting challenge for Antonio Conte, who has been tipped to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

Conte’s future at Chelsea has been subject to much conjecture since the end of last season and despite the Italian’s assertions, he is widely expected to part ways with the club in the summer.




The Italian FA have been keen to get their hands on their former coach again, but Conte has been linked with being in the running for the job at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have already been in touch with his entourage and have reportedly provided transfer assurance to Conte’s camp to tempt him to the French capital before the start of next season.
 


Ferrari believes the Parisians would represent a nice challenge for Conte and he is unsure which other big club would look to appoint the current Chelsea boss in the summer.  

Asked about Conte possibly taking charge of PSG, the Italian agent told RMC Sport: “It would be an interesting challenge for him.

“I don’t know which other teams could be interested in him.”

Conte was coy when asked about his future following Chelsea’s Champions League exit at the hands of Barcelona.
 