06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/03/2018 - 21:16 BST

Privilege To Play In Front Of Leeds United Fans, Whites Youngster Admits

 




Young Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has insisted that it is an honour for him to play in front the Elland Road crowd, who applaud him every time he comes out on to the pitch.

The 21-year-old has been between the sticks for his side's last three league games after impressing new head coach Paul Heckingbottom, who had initially been critical of the player's attitude, describing it as a bit "static".




The academy graduate now hopes to extend his stay in the team and insists that the atmosphere at Elland Road motivates him the most, with the way the fans chant his name whenever he comes on to the pitch more than impressive.

Having as a child cherished the dream of playing for Leeds United and now fulfilling it, the young goalkeeper insists that the atmosphere at the club's home ground takes it to a completely different level.
 


“It’s a dream to play for Leeds United for me and my family and playing at Elland Road takes the dream to a whole new level", the youngster told his club's official website.  

“When the fans in the North Stand and South Stand applaud me before each half it gives me the biggest buzz and makes me determined to perform as well as I can and the appreciation they show me when I’ve done something well is unlike anything you see at other grounds.

“It’s an honour and a privilege in front of them and it means their support means everything to me.”
 