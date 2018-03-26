Rangers Might Have Closed Points Gap But Quality Gap Hasn’t Changed Says Celtic Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Roy Aitken is of the opinion that Rangers still trail the Hoops quality-wise, which was evident in the Glasgow derby earlier in the month.



Graeme Murty’s team headed into the game against Celtic at Ibrox on 11th March on the back of a six-match winning run in all competitions.











A Rangers win would have reduced the Bhoys’ lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table to just three points and the title race would have been blown open.



But Celtic, who will face Rangers in a Scottish Cup semi-final game next month, won the contest 3-2, despite trailing twice in the high-voltage clash and being reduced to ten men.





And Aitken believes Celtic showed that day that they are still ahead of Rangers quality-wise even if the points tally shows that the Light Blues have considerably reduced their gap with the Scottish champions this season.

“They’ve [Celtic] handled everything that has been thrown at them, even the recent game at Ibrox”, he said on Celtic TV.



“It was a big pressure game because everyone was saying that the gap is closed.



“The point gap might be closed, but the gap in quality is still there.



“And it was proven on the day.”



Celtic are currently 10 points ahead of second-placed Rangers with a game in hand.

