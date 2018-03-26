This Is Extra Carrot For Rangers Players To Beat Celtic – Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson believes that the lure of playing in the Scottish Cup final should be extra motivation for the Gers to beat Celtic in their semi-final contest.



The Glasgow-based sides have faced each other on three occasions, this season with the league leaders winning twice, while the Gers managed to hold the Bhoys to a draw at Ibrox in December.











Graeme Murty's side put up a spirited effort against Celtic in their last encounter, but went down 3-2.



Thomson, who won two league titles under Walter Smith, insists that the Rangers side should forget about what happened in the past and concentrate on winning the semi-final.





The 33-year-old also took time to highlight the fact that there are a number of players in the current Rangers team who have not taken part in any cup finals. And so the cup final will serve as a "carrot" that could motivate them even further to win the Old Firm game, Thomson feels.

“It is a big game, every game you play for this club is a big game", Thomson was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.



“It is a new experience for some of the players in the respect that it is one they will look forward to to try and play in a cup final.



“Some of them won’t have played in a cup final before so there is the carrot for them, to beat them and have an opportunity to win silverware.



“It is a game I would relish if I was a player so I am pretty sure the boys will be.”

