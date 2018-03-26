XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/03/2018 - 21:33 BST

This Is Extra Carrot For Rangers Players To Beat Celtic – Former Ger

 




Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson believes that the lure of playing in the Scottish Cup final should be extra motivation for the Gers to beat Celtic in their semi-final contest.

The Glasgow-based sides have faced each other on three occasions, this season with the league leaders winning twice, while the Gers managed to hold the Bhoys to a draw at Ibrox in December.




Graeme Murty's side put up a spirited effort against Celtic in their last encounter, but went down 3-2.

Thomson, who won two league titles under Walter Smith, insists that the Rangers side should forget about what happened in the past and concentrate on winning the semi-final.
 


The 33-year-old also took time to highlight the fact that there are a number of players in the current Rangers team who have not taken part in any cup finals. And so the cup final will serve as a "carrot" that could motivate them even further to win the Old Firm game, Thomson feels.  

“It is a big game, every game you play for this club is a big game", Thomson was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.

“It is a new experience for some of the players in the respect that it is one they will look forward to to try and play in a cup final.

“Some of them won’t have played in a cup final before so there is the carrot for them, to beat them and have an opportunity to win silverware.

“It is a game I would relish if I was a player so I am pretty sure the boys will be.”
 