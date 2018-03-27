Do This And We’ll Have Great Chance Of Beating Crystal Palace – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge feels the Reds will have a great chance to beat Crystal Palace at the weekend if their defence play as they have been playing in recent weeks.



The Reds, whose defence looked shaky at the beginning of the season, have conceded 34 goals in 31 Premier League games, the second-highest amongst the top six clubs in the division.











But Virgil van Dijk’s signing in January, Loris Karius’ improved form and Andrew Robertson’s impressive displays have significantly contributed to Liverpool’s better defensive performances in recent weeks.



The Merseyside giants have conceded just four goals in their last nine outings in all competitions and Aldridge believes Liverpool will have a great chance of bagging the full three points at Selhurst Park on Saturday if their defence is at it once again.





“We have certainly been defending a lot better of late”, he wrote in his column in the Liverpool Echo.

“Andy Robertson has been a massive plus and is reaching new heights while Loris Karius has gained a lot of confidence and looks as though he feels a lot better within himself.



“We have players fighting for places and there’s a better balance to the backline.



“Plus there’s Virgil van Dijk. He is pivotal.



“Whereas at the beginning of the season the back four looked shaky, now with each game it gains more experience and appears to have a much greater understanding.



“We can go to Palace and win. It won’t be easy, but if the defence does the job it has been doing in recent weeks, we will have a great chance to sidestep that banana skin.”



Liverpool, who edged out the Eagles 1-0 at Anfield in the corresponding fixture earlier in the season, are currently third in the Premier League table.

