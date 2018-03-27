I’d Be Happy To See Them – Lucas Moura On Meeting Brazil Team-Mates In Chelsea Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura has insisted that it will be nice for him to come up against his Brazil team-mates Willian and David Luiz when Spurs take on Chelsea this weekend.



Sunday will be the first time when the Brazilian will have the chance to face Chelsea, having signed for Tottenham late in January.











Lucas has already impressed new manager Mauricio Pochettino, but there is no guarantee he will start the match.



The Premier League game will allow Lucas to come face-to-face with two of his Brazil team-mates, Willian and Luiz, if the duo are selected – a prospect that excites the new arrival even more.





Lucas also stressed the need for Spurs to respect Chelsea, despite boasting a five-point lead over the Blues in fourth.

“I’m sure we can have a great game but we need to respect Chelsea because they are very strong", Lucas told his club's official website.



“Of course I know all about players like Willian – at this moment he is so good – and David Luiz also, who was my team-mate at PSG.



"They are my friends and I will be happy to see them."



Tottenham have the quality to go to Stamford Bridge and win, insists Lucas, and that is what they will look to do.



“We will prepare for this game in the best way possible but I believe we can win there and that’s the most important thing – the three points that we need.”





