27/03/2018 - 21:45 BST

I’ve Been Waiting For You, Tottenham Hotspur Star Warns Chelsea

 




Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura has revealed that he has been waiting for an encounter such as Spurs' meeting with Chelsea this weekend and hopes that he will be given the chance to be part of it.

The Lilywhites will be playing at Stamford Bridge this Sunday as they aim to further extend the gap between themselves and last season's champions, who currently sit fifth.




For Lucas, who arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in January, it will be a relatively new experience, taking part in the huge London derby which in turn might also have a telling impact on the two teams' fortunes in the Premier League as the race for a top four finish hots up.

While there is still time before the squad for the match will be announced, the Brazil international insisted that he is relishing the chance to lock horns with Chelsea if called upon.
 


“It’s true, it’s a big game and I can’t wait for it”, Lucas told his club's official website.  

“This year we are very good – we’ve had great games against Manchester United, Arsenal and even against Juventus over the two matches, so I’m sure we can produce a great game against Chelsea also because I think we are very, very talented.

“I’ve been waiting for this kind of match.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world and I’m happy to be here and to hopefully be involved in a London derby like this.

"It’s a big, big match, I’m excited for it and this week we will all prepare very well for it.”

Chelsea trail fourth placed Tottenham by five points and defeat at Stamford Bridge could spell the end of their top four hopes.
 