Juventus Show Interest In Manchester United Linked Defender

Juventus are interested in Manchester United linked full-back Joao Cancelo, it has been claimed.



Cancelo joined Inter last summer on loan from Valencia and the Nerazzurri have an option to sign him on a permanent deal for a fee worth €35m.











The Portugal international has been in fine form for Inter in the present campaign, making 18 appearances in all competitions and setting up three goals in addition to helping out his team’s defence.



Although Inter are keen to sign Cancelo permanently, for the moment they are unwilling to fork out the fee they agreed with Valencia.





Manchester United have been credited with showing an interest in Cancelo, with the English giants expected to be in the market for full-backs next summer.

And with Cancelo’s future hanging in the balance, Juventus are also keen on the 23-year-old, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.



The Italian champions, who share a cordial relationship with Valencia due to the transfers of Simone Zaza and Neto, could make a move for Cancelo at the end of the season if Inter do not activate their right of redemption.



It remains to be seen if Manchester United step up their chase for Cancelo, whose present contract with Valencia runs until 2021.

