06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/03/2018 - 21:53 BST

Liverpool Can Go All Way In Champions League Says Convinced Former Reds Assistant

 




Former Liverpool assistant manager Pako Ayestaran believes that the current team under Jurgen Klopp have the quality to go all the way in the Champions League.

The Reds have managed to reach the quarter-finals of Europe's premier tournament, where they are scheduled to take on Premier League leaders Manchester City over the course of two legs




Having seen the team flourish under the German manager this season, Ayestaran feels that there is no reason why the Reds cannot go all the way to lift the trophy at the end of the competition.

The chances will be even higher, according to the 55-year-old, because of the fact that the Champions League is now effectively knockout football and anything is possible on any given day.
 


“The Champions League doesn't allow you any mistakes, you have to be focused, determined in every half game you are going to play”, Ayestaran told Liverpool's official website.  

“In this case, I think Liverpool has the quality and the level to go all the way.

"If they are as focused and determined as they have been until the last game, then why can't they go all the way?

“In a knockout competition, anything can happen.”

The first leg of the quarter-final tie will take place on 4th April at Anfield followed by the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on 10th April.
 