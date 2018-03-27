Manchester City and Tottenham Would Be Ideal For This Celtic Star – Former Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker Frank McGarvey believes Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur would be the ideal clubs for Kieran Tierney, owing to their style of play.



Tierney, who has been in fine form for the Hoops in the present campaign, has been linked with leaving Celtic Park in the summer, with Manchester United interested in signing the left-back.











Besides helping Celtic’s defence, the Scotland international also frequently bombards forward and has four goals and nine assists to show for his efforts this season.



And McGarvey, who feels Tierney is the best left-back in Britain, is of the opinion that Manchester City and Spurs’ attacking style of play would perfectly suit the 20-year-old.





“Right now he is the best left-back in Britain, bar none”, McGarvey was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“To me a club like Manchester City who look like they could win something in Europe and who play in a style that suit Tierney would be an ideal club for him.



“Tottenham, too. They play an attacking style of play and we have seen them get better and better of late.



“To me that is the kind of team where he would slot right in but ultimately it is up to the boy himself.”



McGarvey, who thinks Tierney will quit Celtic if he harbours ambitions to succeed in Europe, however feels the youngster will not rush into a decision.



“The next step he takes in his career is life-changing. Right now Celtic are all he knows and all he has ever known”, he continued.



“He has been at the club since he was at primary school, he has gone through the ranks all the way to the first-team and he is still settled at home with his parents.



“Only he can decide what he wants. If it was me, it would come down to European football. The gap is getting wider all the time.



“Celtic are not going to invest in the team to the extent that it will make a huge difference to what they do in the Champions League.



“As a player that would be my motivation. But he seems like a sensible lad and he will know what is best.”



Tierney, who is currently sidelined with a calf injury, is contracted with Celtic until 2023.

