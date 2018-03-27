Napoli Working To Lock Down Arsenal and Man Utd Target Elseid Hysaj On New Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Arsenal linked full-back Elseid Hysaj is in talks with Napoli over a new contract.



The Albanian, whose present contract with Napoli runs until 2021, has featured heavily in the present campaign, making 38 appearances in all competitions.











Hysaj’s present contract has a release clause of €50m applicable for clubs outside Italy, with Manchester United and Arsenal credited with showing interest in him.



But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Hysaj’s agent Mario Giuffredi and Napoli’s hierarchy are in discussions over a fresh deal for the 24-year-old.





The new deal would run until 2023, but it is still undecided if the fresh contract will have a release clause.

It is believed that the new deal will either have no release clause and a big salary hike, or the release clause will be set at €80m with a smaller increase in wages.



Juventus too were at one point linked with Hysaj, who joined Napoli from Empoli in 2015.



Despite the ongoing talks over a new deal, it still remains to be seen if Manchester United or Arsenal manage to take Hysaj to the Premier League in the summer.

