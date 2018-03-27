XRegister
06 October 2016

27/03/2018 - 12:18 BST

Rangers Boss Graeme Murty Reveals Training Plans For Week

 




Rangers boss Graeme Murty has revealed how he will plan out the training schedule this week, with several of his charges being away on international duty.

The likes of Declan John, Bruno Alves and Jamie Murphy are currently away on international duty and are expected to return to Ibrox by Wednesday.




As a result, Murty will monitor each player individually and make sure they regenerate before overseeing the main bulk of the tactical training on Thursday.

The 43-year-old went on to add that Greg Docherty has already returned to the club and is desperate to train after representing Scotland Under-21s against Andorra in an UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifier last week.
 


“I’ll monitor the guys and we’ve got people who are back in”, Murty told Rangers TV, when asked how he will schedule his training sessions this week.

“Greg Docherty is back in having played in Andorra. He’s desperate to get back on the training pitch.

“But we won’t have enough people back until Wednesday, so we will have to structure our week slightly differently.

“We will do the main bulk of our tactical stuff on Thursday and practise match situations on Friday.

“Until then it’s about making sure that the guys regenerate and we get them moving up to the right level gradually.

“We need to make sure that we monitor each player individually and give them what they need.”

Rangers, who headed into the international break on the back of a 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock, will next face Motherwell in an away Scottish Premiership fixture on Saturday.

The Gers presently find themselves a place and 10 points adrift of leaders Celtic, who have a game in hand.
 