Tottenham Hotspur Game Has Feel of Cup Final – Chelsea Legend Admits Importance

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin thinks the Blues’ upcoming Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday almost feels like a cup final.



Antonio Conte’s team presently find themselves in fifth spot in the league table with 56 points from 30 outings, five adrift of fourth-placed Spurs.











While a win at Stamford Bridge would enable Chelsea to close the gap on Tottenham, dropping points at the weekend would severely dent the Premier League champions’ chances of a top four finish.



And Nevin, who stressed that Spurs have not managed to win a league game at Stamford Bridge for 28 years, feels the match is almost like a cup final, given the importance surrounding it.





The 54-year-old went on to add that he feels Chelsea will be able to get back into the top four and maybe also reach the FA Cup final if they manage to bag the full points against Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

“For all the travels and all the attempts to divert my own attention this week, I keep on getting back to the fact that we need to beat Tottenham this time”, Nevin wrote in his blog in Chelsea’s official site.



“Our run of games that follow this weekend make me believe we can get back into the top four again and maybe also get to the FA Cup final if we secure these three points.



“Rarely have I been so happy to have a game at home, because Stamford Bridge is generally a real problem for our north London rivals.



“It has been 28 long years since they have recorded a league win at the Bridge and who can forget the night of tension back in 2016 when they totally lost control and indeed the league title challenge after Eden Hazard equalised late on.



“That was just like a critical cup-tie that night and although it is still five days away, it almost feels like a cup final this time as it is so important.



“Yes, I know we would still be two points behind them with a win, but they would suddenly be under huge pressure.”



Chelsea edged out Spurs 2-1 in the corresponding fixture at Wembley earlier in the season.

