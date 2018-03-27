You’ve Got To Change Way You Think – Leeds United Legend Gives Whites Recruitment Advice

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that the Whites cannot afford to again think the way they did this season and must add a fighting spirit to the squad for when the going gets tough.



The Peacocks enjoyed a good start to the campaign under now former boss Thomas Christiansen, but then went on a nightmare run and have won just once since Boxing Day.











As a result Paul Heckingbottom's side are currently placed 14th in the Championship table with 50 points from 38 games, 12 behind playoff contenders Middlesbrough.



Gray, who managed Leeds first between 1982 and 1985 and then again as caretaker in 2003, insists that the club cannot afford next season to be similar to this one.





Citing the example of Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are currently placed at the top of the table, Gray said that Leeds need to dig out results because that is the pattern of the Championship.

“When teams battle, we struggle. It’s okay wanting flair in your team and that’s maybe what gets you over the line but you won’t get anywhere in the Championship if you can’t dig out results", Gray was quoted as saying by Yorkshire Evening Post.



“Wolves do that when they have to. It’s part of the reason why they’re top of the league.



“The way this season has gone, the club need to think seriously about where they go from here.



"I don’t think they can afford to think in the same way otherwise next season will be the same.



"Players need to come in but not just players of a similar calibre.



"You have to be honest about that.”

