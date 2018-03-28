Arsene Wenger Opens Up On Tendency To Haul Arsenal Star Off In Second Half of Games

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed why he has often substituted striker Alexandre Lacazette in the second half of matches this season.
Lacazette has been out injured, but Wenger often brought him off during the course of games when he was fit earlier this term.
Gunners fans would see Wenger regularly pulling Lacazette off in the second half of games and the Arsenal boss has revealed it is all due to monitoring performance levels and how they drop.
He explained that through monitoring individual physical statistics he can often see some players' levels drop in the last 20 minutes of games, while strikers are also simply more substituted players than defenders.
Wenger told Arsenal Player: "I must say that [Lacazette] plays in a position where you sub more than say a defender.
"You substitute a striker more than you would a defender, because they always have to provoke, to defend, to attack, you have to create holes in the defences. The strikers are more subbed than others.
"Secondly, he was in an adaptation period where I felt that, without any objective measurement, that sometimes he struggled a bit more in the second part of the game, especially in the last 20 minutes, to create the movement he can.
"I put that down to an adaptation period. It was not so much physically – that didn’t drop so much – it just looked like he was a bit less sharp."
Lacazette has now returned to full training with Arsenal as he bids to put himself at Wenger's disposal heading into the final part of the season.
But with Arsenal having bought Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window, Lacazette may have a battle on his hands to get back into the team.