Arsene Wenger Opens Up On Tendency To Haul Arsenal Star Off In Second Half of Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed why he has often substituted striker Alexandre Lacazette in the second half of matches this season.



Lacazette has been out injured, but Wenger often brought him off during the course of games when he was fit earlier this term.











Gunners fans would see Wenger regularly pulling Lacazette off in the second half of games and the Arsenal boss has revealed it is all due to monitoring performance levels and how they drop.



He explained that through monitoring individual physical statistics he can often see some players' levels drop in the last 20 minutes of games, while strikers are also simply more substituted players than defenders.





Wenger told Arsenal Player: " I must say that [Lacazette] plays in a position where you sub more than say a defender.