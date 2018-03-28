Every Day Jurgen Klopp Makes Me Better, Liverpool Defender Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Andrew Robertson has little doubt that he is improving as a player on a daily basis under the watchful eye of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.



The left-back has enjoyed regular game time at Anfield in recent months and has been tipped to nail down a spot in the team at the expense of error-prone Spaniard Alberto Moreno.











Robertson has also won international recognition with Scotland and is set to be a key man under new manager Alex McLeish.



And the defender has no doubt that his improvements with Liverpool will only be of benefit to Scotland when he turns out for his country, with him also able to help his team-mates.





" I'm progressing day by day down there, working under a fantastic manager and with unbelievable players", Robertson was quoted as saying by the BBC.