28/03/2018 - 11:03 BST

Former Lazio Star Backs Exits of Chelsea and Manchester United Targets From Stadio Olimpico

 




Former Lazio star Keita Balde has backed the possible exits of Stefan de Vrij and Felipe Anderson from the Stadio Olimpico at the end of the season.

De Vrij, whose present contract with Lazio will expire in the summer, is on the radar of several top European clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona, but it is believed that Inter are currently leading the chase for the Dutch defender.




On the other hand, Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with making a move for Anderson, with the attacking midfielder being in fine form in the present campaign, scoring five times and setting up eight goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

And Keita, who left Lazio for Monaco last summer, explained that footballers sometimes need a change in scenery.
 


“I can only say that I was convinced about my choice”, he told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, when asked about De Vrij and Anderson leaving Lazio like he did.

“Football is free and the players sometimes need to change and live new experiences.

“The important thing is not to disrespect anyone.”

While it is almost certain that De Vrij will not be staying at Lazio beyond the end of the season, it still remains to be seen if Anderson can be prized away from the Serie A club in the summer.
 