Get Your Season Ticket Bought – Paul Heckingbottom’s Message To Leeds United Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Heckingbottom has urged Leeds United fans to renew their season tickets, insisting they need to make sure they have no regrets going forward.



While last year fans had reason for optimism with the Whites having finished seventh in the Championship and only narrowly missed out on the playoff spots, this time around the picture is different.











Leeds sit in 14th spot in the Championship and have won just once since Boxing Day, meaning in a form table taken since the new year, they are rock bottom.



Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani had set a top six finish as the minimum target for this season, but Leeds are set to fall badly short and some fans could think twice before renewing their season tickets.





But Heckingbottom insists the role the fans play is crucial and has urged them to dip their hands into their pockets and secure their seats for next term .