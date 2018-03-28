Get Your Season Ticket Bought – Paul Heckingbottom’s Message To Leeds United Fans

Paul Heckingbottom has urged Leeds United fans to renew their season tickets, insisting they need to make sure they have no regrets going forward.
While last year fans had reason for optimism with the Whites having finished seventh in the Championship and only narrowly missed out on the playoff spots, this time around the picture is different.
Leeds sit in 14th spot in the Championship and have won just once since Boxing Day, meaning in a form table taken since the new year, they are rock bottom.
Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani had set a top six finish as the minimum target for this season, but Leeds are set to fall badly short and some fans could think twice before renewing their season tickets.
But Heckingbottom insists the role the fans play is crucial and has urged them to dip their hands into their pockets and secure their seats for next term.
"Don't have any regrets. There's lots of people who have supported this club for a long time. Get your season ticket bought", the Leeds head coach told a press conference.
"It's a good time to be part of things. If you're thinking either way then just make sure you don't regret it.
"The fans can't underestimate how important they are to the team.
"They have a big part to play. But we obviously know we have to earn the right to be backed."
Leeds will be hoping for a strong end to the season, starting with a Good Friday clash against Bolton Wanderers, as they aim to build momentum they can then take into the next campaign.