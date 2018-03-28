XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/03/2018 - 21:53 BST

I’m Fine Here – Leeds United Linked La Liga Star In No Hurry To Move

 




Mexico international Andres Guardado, who has been linked with Leeds United, has played down thoughts he could quit La Liga side Real Betis.

Leeds have been linked with the midfielder this year, while in recent weeks it has been suggested Guardado could switch to the MLS.




The Mexico international says that he feels good at Real Betis and has confirmed that he did receive a proposal from the United States. But he stressed he has a contract in Spain running until 2020.

He was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo: "I am happy at Betis. I have a contract for another two years.
 


"Well, now I do not know [about moving to the MLS]. They offered it to me, but I am fine in Spain", he added.

Guardado has clocked up 23 appearances in La Liga for Real Betis so far this season, scoring twice and providing seven assists for his team-mates.

A seasoned La Liga campaigner, the midfielder's appearances in the Spanish top flight stand at 172.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will rekindle their interest in Guardado when the summer transfer window opens.
 