I’m Fine Here – Leeds United Linked La Liga Star In No Hurry To Move

Mexico international Andres Guardado, who has been linked with Leeds United, has played down thoughts he could quit La Liga side Real Betis.



Leeds have been linked with the midfielder this year, while in recent weeks it has been suggested Guardado could switch to the MLS.











The Mexico international says that he feels good at Real Betis and has confirmed that he did receive a proposal from the United States. But he stressed he has a contract in Spain running until 2020.



He was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo: "I am happy at Betis. I have a contract for another two years.





"Well, now I do not know [about moving to the MLS]. They offered it to me, but I am fine in Spain", he added.