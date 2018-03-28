Leeds United Loanee Refusing To Lose Heart After Struggling To Command Starts

Leeds United striker Marcus Antonsson is not disheartened by his failure to start a league game for Blackburn Rovers, where he is on loan, in 2018.
Antonsson joined the Ewood Park outfit in an effort to clock up regular first team football and did play regularly from the start of his spell, while the goals piled up in October and November.
But the Swedish striker picked up an injury at the end of December and since returning to fitness has been unable to command a spot in the starting side at Blackburn.
Antonsson though is remaining positive and accepts that when out through injury, players can lose their spot in the side and must just work hard to be ready when called upon.
"That’s football – you can’t think like that and you have to focus on getting back on the pitch every day, working hard and that’s what I’m doing", Antonsson was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.
"It’s frustrating to be out injured and you have to have some time to work to get back to the same shape and fitness that you had before. I’m doing that every day and hopefully there now.
"This international break has been good, a couple of hard training sessions and lots of running for me.
"I feel fit again and ready to go out again and play on a good level", the Leeds contracted striker added.
Blackburn currently sit in third spot in the League One standings, just a point shy of the automatic promotion spots, and Antonsson will be hoping to help Rovers return to the Championship.
It remains to be seen whether the former Kalmar hitman has a future at Leeds, where he is due to return in the summer.