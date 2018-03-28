Leeds United Loanee Refusing To Lose Heart After Struggling To Command Starts

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Marcus Antonsson is not disheartened by his failure to start a league game for Blackburn Rovers, where he is on loan, in 2018.



Antonsson joined the Ewood Park outfit in an effort to clock up regular first team football and did play regularly from the start of his spell, while the goals piled up in October and November.











But the Swedish striker picked up an injury at the end of December and since returning to fitness has been unable to command a spot in the starting side at Blackburn.



Antonsson though is remaining positive and accepts that when out through injury, players can lose their spot in the side and must just work hard to be ready when called upon.





" That’s football – you can’t think like that and you have to focus on getting back on the pitch every day, working hard and that’s what I’m doing", Antonsson was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.