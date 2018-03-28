XRegister
06 October 2016

28/03/2018 - 15:46 BST

Leeds United Target Surprised By Whites Bid Talk

 




Hannover midfielder Marvin Bakalorz has reacted with astonishment to suggestions Leeds United are ready to pay €8m to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Leeds were linked with wanting Bakalorz in 2016, but the midfielder signed for Hannover from Paderborn.




Now Leeds are once again interested in the 28-year-old as they look to turn the page on what is shaping up to be a disappointing season in England's second tier.

It has been claimed that Leeds are ready to splash out €8m to take Bakalorz from Hannover.
 


But Bakalorz, surprised by the news, was quoted as saying by German outlet Dewezet: "I know nothing about it."

The midfielder's Hannover side are currently working to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle in the Bundesliga.

Hannover sit in 13th spot, just seven points above the relegation playoff spot and have lost their last four Bundesliga games.

Bakalorz, who is under contract with Hannover until 2019, has made 22 Bundesliga appearances for the club this season.
 