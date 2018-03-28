Leeds United Target Surprised By Whites Bid Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Hannover midfielder Marvin Bakalorz has reacted with astonishment to suggestions Leeds United are ready to pay €8m to sign him in the summer transfer window.



Leeds were linked with wanting Bakalorz in 2016, but the midfielder signed for Hannover from Paderborn.











Now Leeds are once again interested in the 28-year-old as they look to turn the page on what is shaping up to be a disappointing season in England's second tier.



It has been claimed that Leeds are ready to splash out €8m to take Bakalorz from Hannover.





But Bakalorz, surprised by the news, was quoted as saying by German outlet Dewezet: "I know nothing about it ."