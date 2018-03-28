Must Do This – Leeds Boss Paul Heckingbottom Talks Up Bolton Wanderers Threat

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has told his team they will need to impose themselves on Bolton Wanderers on Good Friday, with the Whites boss explaining he has been impressed by how the Trotters have been performing.



The pressure is on Leeds to improve their results heading into the final stretch of the season, with the Whites having won just once since Boxing Day and being rock bottom of a Championship form table taken since that date.











There is an opportunity to get back to winning ways on Good Friday when Bolton visit Elland Road.



Bolton sit in 19th spot and have won just once on the road in the Championship this season, with a whopping 32 goals conceded on their 19 trips to opposing grounds.





But Heckingbottom is not about to underestimate Bolton, who have taken nine points from their last six league games; Leeds have taken just five over the same period .