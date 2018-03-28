Paul Heckingbottom Has Agreed Transfer Strategy For Summer, Leeds United MD Confirms

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has revealed that head coach Paul Heckingbottom has already signed up to the club's recruitment strategy for the coming summer.



Transfers are led by director of football Victor Orta at Elland Road and the Spaniard has attracted significant criticism for what has been viewed as poor business done last summer.











Thomas Christiansen paid the price for an ill-equipped squad and Heckingbottom was appointed in February on an 18-month contract to succeed him.



And Kinnear says Heckingbottom is one of a number of people who have now signed up to the transfer approach Leeds will take in the summer as they bid to learn from what went wrong on the recruitment front last year.





" The board has agreed a recruitment strategy with the head coach, director of football and scouting team, founded on the learnings from this season and we are expecting an exciting summer", Kinnear told the Yorkshire Evening Post.