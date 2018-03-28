PHOTO: I’m Back – Tottenham Star Announces Training Arrival Following International Duty

Toby Alderweireld has arrived at Tottenham Hotspur's training base after his time on international duty with Belgium.
The centre-back featured for Belgium in their friendly against Saudi Arabia over the international break and helped the Red Devils make short work of the Middle East nation, with a 4-0 win recorded.
Goals from Romelu Lukaku (two), Michy Batshuayi and Kevin De Bruyne put Saudi Arabia to the sword.
Now Alderweireld has arrived back at Tottenham and posted a photograph of himself at the club's training ground on social media.
Back at Hotspur way after the international break! 💪🏼 #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/Jvh55fbsmG— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) March 28, 2018
He wrote: "Back at Hotspur Way after the international break!"
Spurs have taken a careful approach with Alderweireld since his return from injury, but the defender will be eager to play in the club's next game.
Tottenham are due to travel to Stamford Bridge to lock horns with Chelsea in a Premier League clash on 1st April.
With fourth placed Spurs playing fifth placed Chelsea, and a gap of five points between the two teams, the result could go a long way to deciding who finishes in the top four.