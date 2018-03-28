PHOTO: I’m Back – Tottenham Star Announces Training Arrival Following International Duty

Follow @insidefutbol





Toby Alderweireld has arrived at Tottenham Hotspur's training base after his time on international duty with Belgium.



The centre-back featured for Belgium in their friendly against Saudi Arabia over the international break and helped the Red Devils make short work of the Middle East nation, with a 4-0 win recorded.











Goals from Romelu Lukaku (two), Michy Batshuayi and Kevin De Bruyne put Saudi Arabia to the sword.



Now Alderweireld has arrived back at Tottenham and posted a photograph of himself at the club's training ground on social media.





He wrote: "Back at Hotspur Way after the international break!"