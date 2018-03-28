XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/03/2018 - 16:03 BST

PHOTO: I’m Back – Tottenham Star Announces Training Arrival Following International Duty

 




Toby Alderweireld has arrived at Tottenham Hotspur's training base after his time on international duty with Belgium.

The centre-back featured for Belgium in their friendly against Saudi Arabia over the international break and helped the Red Devils make short work of the Middle East nation, with a 4-0 win recorded.




Goals from Romelu Lukaku (two), Michy Batshuayi and Kevin De Bruyne put Saudi Arabia to the sword.

Now Alderweireld has arrived back at Tottenham and posted a photograph of himself at the club's training ground on social media.
 


He wrote: "Back at Hotspur Way after the international break!"

Spurs have taken a careful approach with Alderweireld since his return from injury, but the defender will be eager to play in the club's next game.

Tottenham are due to travel to Stamford Bridge to lock horns with Chelsea in a Premier League clash on 1st April.

With fourth placed Spurs playing fifth placed Chelsea, and a gap of five points between the two teams, the result could go a long way to deciding who finishes in the top four.
 