Right Call – Ryan Giggs Backs Liverpool and Rangers Stars’ Career Decisions

Wales boss Ryan Giggs has backed Declan John and Harry Wilson's decisions to move to secure first team football.



Left-back John departed Cardiff last summer for Scottish giants Rangers, with his loan spell being transformed into a permanent deal in the January transfer window after the Gers were impressed with what he brought to the table.











Meanwhile Wilson, under contract at Liverpool, linked up with Hull City on a loan agreement in the winter window and has been clocking up regular game time under Nigel Adkins.



And Giggs, who selected the duo for Wales' China Cup campaign, thinks that moving for first team football is paying dividends for John and Wilson.





" They are both playing and you can see that. They had power in their legs, the fitness, and that makes a big difference", Giggs was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.