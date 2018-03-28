XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/03/2018 - 11:12 BST

Serie A Giants Start Work On Signing Everton Target In Summer

 




Roma are interested in signing Everton linked creative midfielder Josip Ilicic from Atalanta in the summer, with director of football Monchi especially impressed with the player.

The Slovenia international, who joined Atalanta from Fiorentina only last summer, has been in superb form this season.




Ilicic has thus far managed to score nine goals and set up 14 more in 37 appearances in all competitions for Atalanta.

The 30-year-old’s impressive displays in the present campaign have attracted the interest of Everton, who are said to be considering making a move for him at the end of the season.
 


Atalanta beat Everton home and away in the group stage of the Europa League, but Ilicic played no part in either encounter.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma are also keen to sign Ilicic, whose present contract with Atalanta runs until 2020.

It is believed that Roma sporting director Monchi is already working to take the Slovenian to the Stadio Olimpico in the summer.

It remains to be seen if Everton now step up their chase for Ilicic after learning about Roma’s interest in the former Fiorentina man, who has 50 caps and six goals for Slovenia to his name.
 