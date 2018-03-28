Serie A Giants Start Work On Signing Everton Target In Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are interested in signing Everton linked creative midfielder Josip Ilicic from Atalanta in the summer, with director of football Monchi especially impressed with the player.



The Slovenia international, who joined Atalanta from Fiorentina only last summer, has been in superb form this season.











Ilicic has thus far managed to score nine goals and set up 14 more in 37 appearances in all competitions for Atalanta.



The 30-year-old’s impressive displays in the present campaign have attracted the interest of Everton, who are said to be considering making a move for him at the end of the season.





Atalanta beat Everton home and away in the group stage of the Europa League, but Ilicic played no part in either encounter.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma are also keen to sign Ilicic, whose present contract with Atalanta runs until 2020.



It is believed that Roma sporting director Monchi is already working to take the Slovenian to the Stadio Olimpico in the summer.



It remains to be seen if Everton now step up their chase for Ilicic after learning about Roma’s interest in the former Fiorentina man, who has 50 caps and six goals for Slovenia to his name.

