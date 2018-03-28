So – Leeds United Star Would Roll Out Elland Road Carpet For Manchester United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has revealed if he could bring anyone to a Whites game he would pick David Beckham, with the custodian unconcerned that the former midfielder played for Manchester United.



The Yorkshire giants still share a fierce rivalry with Manchester United and there was criticism from some fans of both sides earlier this season when Cameron Borthwick-Jackson joined Leeds on loan from the Red Devils.











But Peacock-Farrell is unconcerned by Beckham's Manchester United connection, insisting he would love the former England skipper to be his guest at Elland Road.



Asked on LUTV who he would bring to a Leeds game if he could take anyone, the goalkeeper replied: "I'd bring David Beckham.





" He's a nice guy isn't he? I'd have a chat with him", he added.