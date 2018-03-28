XRegister
28/03/2018 - 11:55 BST

So – Leeds United Star Would Roll Out Elland Road Carpet For Manchester United Legend

 




Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has revealed if he could bring anyone to a Whites game he would pick David Beckham, with the custodian unconcerned that the former midfielder played for Manchester United.

The Yorkshire giants still share a fierce rivalry with Manchester United and there was criticism from some fans of both sides earlier this season when Cameron Borthwick-Jackson joined Leeds on loan from the Red Devils.




But Peacock-Farrell is unconcerned by Beckham's Manchester United connection, insisting he would love the former England skipper to be his guest at Elland Road.

Asked on LUTV who he would bring to a Leeds game if he could take anyone, the goalkeeper replied: "I'd bring David Beckham.
 


"He's a nice guy isn't he? I'd have a chat with him", he added.

Peacock-Farrell was challenged by fellow goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald, who said: "But he played for Manchester."

But an unconcerned Peacock-Farrell replied: "So?

"He can come. We can have a chat."

Beckham made close to 400 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 85 goals, and won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one Champions League during his time at Old Trafford.

He made his Manchester United first team debut in 1992; at the time Leeds were champions of England.
 