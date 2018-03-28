XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/03/2018 - 12:07 BST

Spain Star Puts Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City On Transfer Alert

 




Real Madrid star Isco has put suitors Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City on red alert after admitting he does not know how to win Zinedine Zidane's confidence at the Bernabeu.

Isco was in fine form for Spain on Tuesday night as he helped himself to a hat-trick as Julen Lopetegui's men ran riot against Argentina and recorded a 6-1 friendly victory, sending out a warning ahead of the summer's World Cup.




He has struggled for regular starts at club level with Real Madrid and as a result has been linked with a host of Premier League sides.

And Isco did little to dampen the transfer speculation when after the match he admitted he does not know how to win Zidane's trust at Los Blancos and has suffered for a lack of regular game time.
 


"It's the first time I scored three goals and, of course, I am very happy", he was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.

"When you do not have continuity with your team, the matches with the national team give me life.

"Here I have the confidence of the coach, in Madrid maybe I have not won it. I want to show that I am a good player.

"Julen shows me confidence with minutes.

"I do not have the confidence that a footballer needs [at Madrid], maybe the problem is me that I did not know how to win Zidane's confidence."

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will consider cashing in on Isco when the summer transfer window swings open, but a good display in Russia could boost the sum Los Blancos feel able to ask for if clubs enquire about the 25-year-old.
 