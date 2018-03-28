Spain Star Puts Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City On Transfer Alert

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid star Isco has put suitors Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City on red alert after admitting he does not know how to win Zinedine Zidane's confidence at the Bernabeu.



Isco was in fine form for Spain on Tuesday night as he helped himself to a hat-trick as Julen Lopetegui's men ran riot against Argentina and recorded a 6-1 friendly victory, sending out a warning ahead of the summer's World Cup.











He has struggled for regular starts at club level with Real Madrid and as a result has been linked with a host of Premier League sides.



And Isco did little to dampen the transfer speculation when after the match he admitted he does not know how to win Zidane's trust at Los Blancos and has suffered for a lack of regular game time.





" It's the first time I scored three goals and, of course, I am very happy", he was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.