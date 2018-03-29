Agent of Liverpool and Man Utd Target Jorginho Doubtful Italian Clubs Can Afford Client

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Liverpool and Manchester United midfielder target Jorginho has ruled out the possibility of his client joining another Italian club.



The Napoli midfielder’s future has been subject to much conjecture in recent months and there are suggestions he could be the next big departure from the San Paolo in the summer.











Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are rumoured to be in the fight to secure his signature at the end of the season and Jorginho could reportedly quadruple his wages if he moves to England.



Napoli are also interested in offering him a new deal, but his agent Joao Santos indicated that the midfielder is yet to take a decision on his future at the club.





The Italian midfielder’s agent stressed that some of the biggest clubs in Europe are keeping an eye on his client and is all but certain none of the other Italian clubs can afford to buy him in the summer.

Santos told Italian radio station Radio Crc when asked about Jorginho: “There have been no official offers, but it’s clear that some of the best teams in Europe are following him.



“Regarding the renewal, we’ll only speak about it at the end of the season, but there will not be a clause.



“To get Jorginho to stay at Napoli, we will do an analysis that will be best for everyone and of course since he will cost a lot, it’s difficult to imagine him joining another Italian club.”



Napoli are keen to keep hold of the midfielder, but it seems Jorginho is yet to make up his mind about continuing with the Serie A giants.

