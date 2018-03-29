XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/03/2018 - 11:44 BST

Agent of Liverpool and Man Utd Target Jorginho Doubtful Italian Clubs Can Afford Client

 




The agent of Liverpool and Manchester United midfielder target Jorginho has ruled out the possibility of his client joining another Italian club.

The Napoli midfielder’s future has been subject to much conjecture in recent months and there are suggestions he could be the next big departure from the San Paolo in the summer.




Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are rumoured to be in the fight to secure his signature at the end of the season and Jorginho could reportedly quadruple his wages if he moves to England.

Napoli are also interested in offering him a new deal, but his agent Joao Santos indicated that the midfielder is yet to take a decision on his future at the club.
 


The Italian midfielder’s agent stressed that some of the biggest clubs in Europe are keeping an eye on his client and is all but certain none of the other Italian clubs can afford to buy him in the summer.  

Santos told Italian radio station Radio Crc when asked about Jorginho: “There have been no official offers, but it’s clear that some of the best teams in Europe are following him.

“Regarding the renewal, we’ll only speak about it at the end of the season, but there will not be a clause.

“To get Jorginho to stay at Napoli, we will do an analysis that will be best for everyone and of course since he will cost a lot, it’s difficult to imagine him joining another Italian club.”

Napoli are keen to keep hold of the midfielder, but it seems Jorginho is yet to make up his mind about continuing with the Serie A giants.
 