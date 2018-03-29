XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/03/2018 - 12:05 BST

Barcelona Work To Identify Manchester United Target’s Potential Replacement

 




Barcelona have been actively searching for a potential replacement for Manchester United defensive target Samuel Umtiti in the summer.

The French defender’s future at Barcelona is under a cloud after it emerged that talks over a new deal between the club and his representatives have hit a brick wall.




Manchester United are willing to offer a €9m per season contract to the Frenchman to snare him away from the Nou Camp in the summer, but Barcelona have refused to match that offer.

Jose Mourinho is also prepared to trigger the €60m release clause in his contract and there are real fears in the Barcelona camp that Umtiti will move to England in the summer.
 


The Catalan giants are preparing for every eventuality and according to Spanish daily Sport, they are already scouring the market for a replacement for the Frenchman.  

RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, Schalke’s Thilo Kehrer and Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet have emerged as potential targets for the Catalan giants at the end of the season.

Barcelona are closely studying all their options and they do not want to be unprepared should Umtiti decide to pack his bags in the summer window.

The Frenchman has been keen to continue at the Nou Camp, but wants Barcelona to accept his wage demands, given Manchester United are willing to push the boat out for him.
 