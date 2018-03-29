Barcelona Work To Identify Manchester United Target’s Potential Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have been actively searching for a potential replacement for Manchester United defensive target Samuel Umtiti in the summer.



The French defender’s future at Barcelona is under a cloud after it emerged that talks over a new deal between the club and his representatives have hit a brick wall.











Manchester United are willing to offer a €9m per season contract to the Frenchman to snare him away from the Nou Camp in the summer, but Barcelona have refused to match that offer.



Jose Mourinho is also prepared to trigger the €60m release clause in his contract and there are real fears in the Barcelona camp that Umtiti will move to England in the summer.





The Catalan giants are preparing for every eventuality and according to Spanish daily Sport, they are already scouring the market for a replacement for the Frenchman.

RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, Schalke’s Thilo Kehrer and Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet have emerged as potential targets for the Catalan giants at the end of the season.



Barcelona are closely studying all their options and they do not want to be unprepared should Umtiti decide to pack his bags in the summer window.



The Frenchman has been keen to continue at the Nou Camp, but wants Barcelona to accept his wage demands, given Manchester United are willing to push the boat out for him.

